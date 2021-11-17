$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

CLSN opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

