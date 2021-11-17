125,664 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.