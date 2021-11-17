$197.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $197.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.47 million and the highest is $201.10 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $812.04 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,428. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,237,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.97 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

