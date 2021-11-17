$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MRVI stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 50.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 280.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 280,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

