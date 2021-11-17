$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce $242.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.66 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

