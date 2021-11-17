$257.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report sales of $257.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $260.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $237.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 870,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.