$292.51 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $292.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.51 million to $295.50 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 916.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $731.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.80 million to $781.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $781.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $189.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,719.12 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

