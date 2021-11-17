2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Position Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of 2U worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

2U stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

