$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

GLW stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 33,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

