$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

