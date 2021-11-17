$315.47 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce sales of $315.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,823 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.