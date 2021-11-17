$326.88 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post sales of $326.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.63 million to $354.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

