331,212 Shares in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.27% of Hookipa Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 41.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 306,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of HOOK opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.