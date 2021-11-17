$35.12 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce $35.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.25 million to $36.21 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $14.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $116.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.05 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,672.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,427 shares of company stock worth $10,439,453 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 521.95, a P/E/G ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

