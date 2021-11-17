360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

