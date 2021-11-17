3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M stock opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.