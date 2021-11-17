$4.14 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce $4.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Beam Global posted sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.78 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

