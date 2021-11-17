$439.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $439.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.52 million to $447.82 million. FirstCash posted sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

