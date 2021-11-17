$498.72 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $498.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.50 million to $500.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $440.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21,317.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $25,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

