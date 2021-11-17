51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.35

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 6910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 51job by 64.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 51job by 16.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

