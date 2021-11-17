55,900 Shares in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $704,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 12.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 491,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

ARCE stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a P/E ratio of -438.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.