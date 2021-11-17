$63.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report $63.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.39 million. PROS reported sales of $60.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $250.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.84 million to $251.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $278.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

