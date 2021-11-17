$65.55 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $65.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,297 shares of company stock worth $1,587,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

