66,472 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Movado Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Movado Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Movado Group by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.