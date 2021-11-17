702,110 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 702,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.44% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 572,953 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,885,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

