715,329 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 715,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 8.37% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EJFA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

EJFA stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

