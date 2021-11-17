74,207 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

