$77.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post sales of $77.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.74 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,900 shares of company stock worth $5,257,957 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

