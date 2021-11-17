$96.54 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report $96.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.88 million to $97.47 million. Nevro reported sales of $109.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $380.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.03 million to $381.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $434.34 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $456.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.64. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

