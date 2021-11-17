$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $99.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.90 million and the lowest is $99.42 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $403.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYCR opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

