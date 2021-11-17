A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.60

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.60 and last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 868219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,056. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

