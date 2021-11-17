AAX Token (AAB) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

