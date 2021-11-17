ABBC Coin (ABBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $184.92 Million

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $184.92 million and $59.23 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,343,260 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com . ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

