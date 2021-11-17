Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $357,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $200.86 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $171.95 and a 1-year high of $280.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.40.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

