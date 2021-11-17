ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

