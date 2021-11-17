ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised ABN AMRO Bank to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

