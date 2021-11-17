Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Sells $8,748,355.44 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Paul Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

