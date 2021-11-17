Acceleron Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,539 call options on the company. This is an increase of 589% compared to the average volume of 2,110 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at $344,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 657.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $179.79. 277,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,973. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

