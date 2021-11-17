Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.13. 37,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $373.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

