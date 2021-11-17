Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ASPCF) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Acerus Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -239.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5215 19096 41268 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.99%. Given Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acerus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $1.09 million -$24.42 million -1.53 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -125.08

Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acerus Pharmaceuticals peers beat Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

