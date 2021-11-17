Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s Quiet Period Will End on November 24th (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 24th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

