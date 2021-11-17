Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.