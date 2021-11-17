Acutus Medical (AFIB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/16/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

11/12/2021 – Acutus Medical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/12/2021 – Acutus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Acutus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Acutus Medical is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

