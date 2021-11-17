Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Buys $151,200.00 in Stock

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AFIB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,882. The firm has a market cap of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 133,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

