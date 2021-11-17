Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADMS. William Blair cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,887,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,272,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 141,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

