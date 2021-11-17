Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.55. 140,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

