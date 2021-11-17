Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.