Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,540 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 6.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $141,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Value Investments LP grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,650,000 after buying an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. 12,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

