Addenda Capital Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,951,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

