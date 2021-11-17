Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,800,141. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

