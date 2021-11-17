Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $125.99. 19,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,142. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

